Schmitt went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 5-0 win over the Nationals.

Schmitt went deep to pad the Giants' lead in the sixth inning. The infielder continues to hold down a starting role at second base. He's been fairly steady at the plate lately, going 13-for-51 (.255) with three homers and eight RBI over his last 13 games. Overall, he's at a .249/.321/.412 slash line, seven homers, 24 RBI, 19 runs scored, eight doubles and no stolen bases through 56 contests this season.