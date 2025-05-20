Schmitt (oblique) started at first base and went 1-for-2 with a double and a walk in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Royals.
Schmitt was activated from the 10-day injured list Monday after missing the past month due to a Grade 2 left oblique strain. The 26-year-old infielder knocked a double down the left-field line in the seventh inning, marking his third of the season. Schmitt is now slashing .200/.259/.320 with two RBI, one run scored and a 1:9 BB:K across 27 plate appearances.
