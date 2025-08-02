Schmitt went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a walk in Friday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Mets.

Schmitt lined a double to left field in the second inning, driving in the Giants' first run. The 26-year-old infielder has hit two doubles in 11 appearances since the All-Star break, both of which came in his last three outings. During that 11-game span, he's slashing .205/.244/.333 with two RBI, a home run and a 24.4 percent strikeout rate across 41 plate appearances.