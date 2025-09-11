Schmitt went 2-for-4 with a double in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Schmitt singled in the fifth and added a two-bagger in the ninth, marking his third multi-hit performance in September. Over eight outings this month, the 26-year-old infielder is batting .296 with four RBI, three runs scored, two doubles and a home run in 31 plate appearances, Overall, he's slashing .244/.311/.407 with 35 RBI, 28 runs scored, 14 doubles and 10 long balls across 300 plate appearances this season.