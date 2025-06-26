Giants' Casey Schmitt: Not in Thursday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schmitt (wrist) isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Schmitt took a pitch off his left wrist during the ninth inning of Wednesday's contest, and the Giants intended to take him out of the game if his spot in the lineup was due up in extra innings. The 26-year-old said after the game that X-rays on his wrist came back negative, per Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area, but the team will give him a day off Thursday to recover while Christian Koss starts at third base.
