Schmitt was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday.

Schmitt has been up with the big club since early May and has at times served as San Francisco's primary shortstop, but he'll head back to the minors with a .548 OPS in 218 plate appearances. Brandon Crawford has struggled in his own right this year with a .211/.281/.349 slash line, so Schmitt could receive another look in the majors before the end of the campaign.