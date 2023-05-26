Schmitt went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Brewers.

Schmitt contributed a two-run double in the Giants' four-run eighth inning. After hitting safely in nine of his first 10 major-league games, Schmitt has cooled off a bit, going 5-for-22 (.227) over his last six contests. The infielder is slashing .339/.339/.516 with two home runs, two steals, 12 RBI and nine runs scored through 62 plate appearances, and it appears the Giants are committed to getting his bat -- and perhaps more notably, his glove -- into the lineup on a near-everyday basis.