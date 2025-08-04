Schmitt went 2-for-5 with a homer, three RBI and an additional run scored in Sunday's 12-4 win against the Mets.

Schmitt plated his team's last three runs with a 369-foot long ball off reliever Ryne Stanek in the ninth inning. The San Francisco infielder has been heating up over his last 10 games, tallying a hit in nine of the contests and batting .275 (11-for-40) with two homers, three doubles, five RBI and four runs scored. Across 185 total plate appearances, Schmitt is now slashing .253/.326/.410 with 21 RBI and 18 runs scored.