Schmitt has a .326/.340/.391 slash line with zero home runs, zero steals and a 22:3 K:BB in 21 games with Triple-A Sacramento.

Sacramento suppresses offense more than any park in the Pacific Coast League, and while Schmitt hasn't blasted a home run yet, his 9.7 percent soft-hit rate and 5.9 percent infield-flyball rate suggest he is usually getting good wood on the ball. The 24-year-old infielder is known as much for his glove as his bat and has split time at shortstop (12 starts) and third base (eight starts). A 2023 debut could be in the cards if he ups his walks and either cuts his strikeouts and/or ups his power output.