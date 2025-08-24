Schmitt went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, four RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Brewers.

Schmitt tied the game in the sixth inning with an RBI double before launching a three-run homer in the seventh. Over 17 August contests, the 26-year-old is hitting .266 with nine extra-base hits, 12 RBI and nine runs scored, including four multi-hit efforts. For the season, he's slashing .249/.326/.424 with nine home runs, 29 RBI and 24 runs scored across 243 plate appearances.