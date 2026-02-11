Schmitt (wrist) will continue his hitting progression for one more week and is then expected to be cleared for all baseball activities, per MLB.com.

Schmitt underwent surgery in early December to remove the carpal boss in his left wrist but is expected to be ready before Opening Day. The 26-year-old infielder slashed .237/.305/.401 with 12 home runs, 40 RBI and 34 runs scored across 348 plate appearances in 95 games last season. He's expected to play a utility role in 2026.