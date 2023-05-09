The Giants are likely to call up Schmitt from Triple-A Sacramento prior to Tuesday's game versus the Nationals, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Schmitt, 24, has put together a .313/.352/.410 batting line with one home run and three stolen bases in 32 games with Sacramento this season. He's played plenty of shortstop and third base with Sacramento and recently added second base to the mix, as well. Schmitt could see fairly regular action for the Giants while bouncing around the infield.