Schmitt went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 8-1 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Schmitt was the only Giant to hit safely in this game, which included his third-inning solo shot for the team's lone run. He had gone cold over the weekend, going 0-for-10 with two walks in three games against the Dodgers. Schmitt is up to 11 homers this year while adding 37 RBI, 30 runs scored, 14 doubles and a .240/.308/.406 slash line across 86 contests. He has not attempted a stolen base in 2025.