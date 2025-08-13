Schmitt went 4-for-5 with a double and one run scored in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Padres.

Schmitt had nearly half of the Giants' 10 hits, as well as their lone extra-base knock. The infielder got a look in the No. 2 hole Tuesday -- it was the first time he's batted above fifth all season. He's started August 11-for-36 (.306), but it's unclear if the lineup shuffle will stick. Schmitt has a .254/.322/.413 slash line with seven home runs, 24 RBI, 20 runs scored, nine doubles and no stolen bases across 209 plate appearances this season.