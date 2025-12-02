Schmitt underwent surgery on his left wrist Tuesday and was given a rehab timeline of 8-to-10 weeks, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 26-year-old could be limited for the start of spring training in February but should have plenty of time to get back to full health before Opening Day. Schmitt played in 95 games for the Giants last season and clubbed 12 home runs with a .237/.305/.401 slash line in 348 plate appearances. He should be in the mix to start at second base to begin 2026 but is likely better suited for more of a utility role.