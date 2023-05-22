Schmitt went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 7-5 win over the Marlins.

Schmitt's shown off some power and plenty of defensive highlights, and now he's added his first major-league steal in his 12th contest. The infielder is slashing .383/.383/.596 with two home runs, nine RBI, seven runs scored and four doubles through 47 plate appearances. He's seen consistent playing time between third base and shortstop, with an occasional turn at second base. As long as his bat stays hot, there should be room for him in the lineup.