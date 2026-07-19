Giants' Casey Schmitt: Registers ninth steal

Schmitt went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Mariners.

Schmitt is hitting .254 (15-for-59) with three home runs, seven RBI and two steals over 14 contests in July. The utility man is now batting .278 with a .795 OPS, 19 home runs, nine steals, 50 RBI and 44 runs scored over 91 contests. He'll volume his way to career highs in most areas this season, though he's coupled that with a better ability to put the ball in play -- he's posted a meager 2.6 percent walk rate, but his 19.2 percent strikeout rate is notably improved compared to previous years.