Schmitt is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Schmitt started at three different infield positions in each of the last three games, going hitless across eight at-bats. Since June 19, Schmitt has mustered a .086/.202/.111 slash line over a stretch of 37 games. Though he's been valued for his defensive work, Schmitt's lack of production at the plate over a prolonged stretch looks as though it'll force him into a utility role even while the Giants are without Brandon Crawford (forearm). The Giants signed veteran Paul DeJong on Wednesday, and he's expected to take over as the team's everyday shortstop sans Crawford.