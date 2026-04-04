Giants' Casey Schmitt: Scratched with back tightness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schmitt was scratched from the lineup for Friday's game against the Mets due to back tightness, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The Giants will give Schmitt a day off to give his back a chance to heal, but it doesn't seem like he's trending toward a stint on the injured list at the moment. Jerar Encarnacion will enter the starting nine as San Francisco's first baseman and bat ninth.
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