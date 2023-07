Schmitt will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Schmitt will stick in the lineup for a seventh consecutive game and looks poised to serve as the Giants' primary shortstop against both right- and left-handed pitching while Brandon Crawford (knee) is on the shelf. Since opening his big-league career with 26 hits in his first 20 games, Schmitt is batting an abysmal .124 with no home runs, eight runs and seven RBI over his subsequent 39 contests.