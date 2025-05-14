Schmitt (oblique) started at first base and went 1-for-3 with a run scored in Triple-A Sacramento's 5-3 win over Salt Lake on Tuesday.

Schmitt began his rehab assignment with Sacramento after being officially placed on the 10-day IL on April 19 due to a Grade 2 left oblique strain. The 26-year-old infielder singled in the first inning before coming around to score. Schmitt has made eight appearances in the majors this season, slashing .174/.208/.261 with two RBI and one run scored across 23 plate appearances.