Schmitt (elbow) is not in San Francisco's lineup Tuesday in Colorado.

Schmitt is dealing with an elbow injury that he suffered on a hit by pitch in Monday's series opener versus the Rockies. He stayed in the game after taking his free base for one batter, but was pitch ran for by Christian Koss the following at-bat. Despite X-rays returning negative Monday, Koss is serving as the starting second baseman and batting eighth Tuesday.