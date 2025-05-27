Schmitt is starting at first base and batting seventh Tuesday against righty Jack Flaherty and the Tigers.
Schmitt typically only starts against lefties, but he's getting his second start of the season against a righty with LaMonte Wade struggling mightily at the plate. Schmitt is 3-for-7 with three walks in three games since getting activated from the injured list May 19.
More News
-
Giants' Casey Schmitt: Logs double in return•
-
Giants' Casey Schmitt: Activated, starting at first base•
-
Giants' Casey Schmitt: Singles in rehab game•
-
Giants' Casey Schmitt: Starting rehab assignment•
-
Giants' Casey Schmitt: Rehab assignment imminent•
-
Giants' Casey Schmitt: Begins baseball activities•