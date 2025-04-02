Giants manager Bob Melvin said that Schmitt will start at first base against left-handed pitcher Framber Valdez in Wednesday's game versus the Astros, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 26-year-old pinch hit for LaMonte Wade against lefty Steven Okert in the seventh inning of Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Astros. Schmitt remained in the game and played first base for the first time in his big-league career, though he went 0-for-2 with a strikeout. Wade has recorded zero hits across 18 plate appearances in five games, which has opened the door for Schmitt to get more opportunities against southpaws moving forward.