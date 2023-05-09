Schmitt is starting at shortstop and batting seventh in his MLB debut Tuesday against the Nationals, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Schmitt jumps right into action for the Giants after being called up Tuesday from Triple-A Sacramento, where he was slashing .313/.352/.410 through 145 plate appearances this year. With improving power and a bit of speed -- to along with a regular role in the absence of Brandon Crawford (calf) -- the 24-year-old might be worth a try in deeper fantasy formats.