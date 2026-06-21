Giants' Casey Schmitt: Stays hot in loss

Schmitt went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and two RBI in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Marlins.

Schmitt tied the game with a solo shot in the fourth inning before adding an RBI double in the eighth. He's now hit safely in six consecutive games, recording multiple hits five times with four extra-base hits, three RBI, three runs scored and two stolen bases during that stretch. On the year, the 27-year-old is slashing .293/.322/.531 with 16 homers, 41 RBI, 34 runs scored and seven steals across 289 plate appearances.