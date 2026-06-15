Giants' Casey Schmitt: Swipes sixth bag Sunday

Schmitt went 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored, a steal and was hit by a pitch in Sunday's 5-1 victory over the Cubs.

Schmitt didn't drive in a run but still made an impact offensively, reaching base three times and coming around to score in the eighth inning after swiping second base. Sunday marked the 27-year-old's 21st multi-hit effort of the campaign after recording 15 such games across 95 contests in 2025. Through 64 games in 2026, Schmitt is slashing .276/.308/.510 with 15 homers, 38 RBI, 32 runs and six stolen bases.