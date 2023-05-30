Schmitt (ankle) went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 14-4 win over the Pirates.

Schmitt was given Sunday off to recover from a minor ankle issue. He returned to the lineup with his third multi-hit effort in his last five games, and the second three-hit game of his young career. Monday gave fans and fantasy managers a glimpse to what the Giants' infield sans Thairo Estrada (wrist) may look like versus southpaws, with Schmitt at second base, J.D. Davis at third and Brandon Crawford at shortstop, while Brett Wisely hit the bench. Schmitt may see more time at the keystone in the near term if Crawford resumes a starting role at shortstop. Schmitt is slashing .342/.351/.500 with two home runs, two stolen bases, 15 RBI and 12 runs scored through his first 20 major-league contests.