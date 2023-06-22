Schmitt (arm) went 0-for-1 with two walks in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Padres.

Schmitt was out of the starting lineup for a couple of games after he was hit by a pitch Sunday. He's drawn walks in four of his last six plate appearances, though he's gone just 3-for-22 since June 12. Prior to Monday, Schmitt had walked just one time in his first 35 big-league games. Schmitt will likely continue competing for playing time on the left side of the infield, primarily challenging J.D. Davis and Brandon Crawford for their spots in the lineup. Schmitt owns a .262/.302/.377 slash line with two home runs, 21 RBI, 16 runs scored and two stolen bases through 139 plate appearances.