Giants' Christian Arroyo: To be ready for spring training
Arroyo (hand) is expected to be fully ready for spring training, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Arroyo, who suffered a broken left hand in July, underwent surgery to insert a pin into the same hand after suffering a setback during a Dominican Winter League game. Assuming he avoids any further setbacks, the 22-year-old should compete for an Opening Day roster spot in spring training. He made his major-league debut in 2017, hitting just .192/.244/.304 in 34 games.
