Giants' Christian Arroyo: Undergoes surgery on hand
Arroyo underwent surgery on his hand and won't return to the Dominican Winter League, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
It's currently unknown when Arroyo, who had a plate put in his hand, will resume baseball activity. However, the team hasn't given any indication that he won't be back in full health once spring training arrives. Arroyo got his first taste of the majors during the 2017 season, as he played in 34 games for the big club. In that time he hit .192/.244/.304.
More News
-
Giants' Christian Arroyo: Suffers wrist injury•
-
Giants' Christian Arroyo: Will miss remainder of season•
-
Giants' Christian Arroyo: Suffers broken hand, out until September•
-
Giants' Christian Arroyo: Leaves Triple-A game after HBP•
-
Giants' Christian Arroyo: Activated from DL•
-
Giants' Christian Arroyo: Placed on 7-day DL•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...