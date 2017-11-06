Arroyo underwent surgery on his hand and won't return to the Dominican Winter League, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

It's currently unknown when Arroyo, who had a plate put in his hand, will resume baseball activity. However, the team hasn't given any indication that he won't be back in full health once spring training arrives. Arroyo got his first taste of the majors during the 2017 season, as he played in 34 games for the big club. In that time he hit .192/.244/.304.