Koss went 2-for-4 with a grand slam in Tuesday's 10-6 win over the Diamondbacks.

The Giants fell behind early, but they never looked back after Koss put them ahead with a second-inning grand slam. The infielder has gone 6-for-17 (.353 average) over his last six games, adding six RBI in that span. Overall, he's batting .241 with one home run, seven RBI, six runs scored and no stolen bases over 59 plate appearances on the season. He had nine long balls over 88 minor-league games across three levels last season, so don't expect a lot of power out of Koss. With both Tyler Fitzgerald (rib) and Casey Schmitt (oblique) on rehab assignments, Koss's time as an mainstay in the middle infield for San Francisco could soon come to an end.