Koss is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Koss had served as the Giants' primary second baseman through the first two weeks of May, but his starting opportunities are likely to be scarcer moving forward after Tyler Fitzgerald and Casey Schmitt were both activated from the injured list within the past few days. Fitzgerald will get the nod at the keystone Wednesday while Koss hits the bench for the fifth time in the last six games.