The Giants placed Koss on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left hamstring strain, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Koss had to make an early exit from Monday's game after injuring his hamstring during his third at-bat, and he'll now be forced to sit out at least another 10 days. With Matt Chapman (hand) and Casey Schmitt (wrist) also on the IL, Wilmer Flores is likely to see some time at third base in the near future. Meanwhile, Luis Matos will come up from Triple-A Sacramento to replenish the Giants' bench depth.