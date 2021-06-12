Menez will be the first pitcher on the mound for the Giants in the nightcap of Saturday's doubleheader against the Nationals, Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

Menez has been a starter throughout his minor-league career, but he's exclusively pitched out of the bullpen at the big-league level over the last two seasons. He's gone exactly two innings in each of his four appearances this season, so it's probably unlikely he pitches more than three in this one, especially as he'll be on just two days' rest after pitching Wednesday against the Rangers.