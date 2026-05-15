The Giants activated Susac (elbow) from the 10-day injured list Friday.

Susac landed on the 10-day injured list in late April due to right elbow neuritis. He was cleared for a rehab assignment in early May and went 9-for-17 (.529) with two home runs, five RBI and a steal across five minor-league outings. Per Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area, Susac is starting at catcher and batting eighth against the Athletics on Friday, which means Jesus Rodriguez will revert to a backup role while Eric Haase operates as the third option behind the plate. Christian Koss was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move.