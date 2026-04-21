The Giants placed Susac on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with an elbow injury, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Susac has gone 11-for-23 at the plate in the big leagues this season and seemed to be on his way toward splitting reps behind the plate with Patrick Bailey, but the former will now have to wait at least 10 days before he gets another opportunity to start. Eric Haase will come up from Triple-A Sacramento to give the Giants depth at catcher.