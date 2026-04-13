Giants' Daniel Susac: Logs RBI in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Susac went 1-for-3 with an RBI in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Orioles.
With Patrick Bailey taking a seat for the series finale, Susac got the starting nod for the third time this season. The 24-year-old delivered an RBI single in the fifth, driving in San Francisco's first run. He's gone 7-for-11 with three RBI, a run scored, a triple and a walk across 12 plate appearances so far this season and could continue pushing for increased playing time.
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