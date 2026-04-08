Susac went 3-for-4 with two RBI, a run scored and a triple in Tuesday's 6-0 win over the Phillies.

With Patrick Bailey getting the night off, Susac made his second big-league start and turned in another impressive performance. The 24-year-old catcher singled in the second inning and added another base hit in the fifth before coming around to score. He also delivered a two-run triple in the eighth, driving in San Francisco's final runs. Across eight plate appearances this season, he has gone 6-for-7 with one walk. While Bailey should continue to see the majority of the reps behind the plate, Susac's strong play to begin the season could result in more playing time. Per Maria Guardado of MLB.com, manager Tony Vitello said, "I think [Susac has] earned the right to be out there for us more often. It's not an easy thing to go out there all the time. ... You'll be seeing plenty of both guys as the season goes on."