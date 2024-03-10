Jefferies is a candidate to fill a swingman role for the Giants early in 2024, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Jefferies is a non-roster invitee in the Giants' camp, but he's done well so far. He's allowed two runs on five hits over four innings, striking out five and walking none. Jefferies' role is far from set in stone -- he could be a candidate for spot starts given the uncertainty around the Giants' rotation with Keaton Winn (elbow) struggling to get up to speed, Alex Cobb (hip) still on the mend, and Tristan Beck (arm) expected to miss multiple months. Nonetheless, Jefferies seems to have a realistic path to the major-league roster.