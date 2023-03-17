Villar (hip) is in line to return to Cactus League play Saturday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Villar will have missed about a week of action with a left hip flexor strain. He's struggled so far this spring in going 1-for-14 with eight strikeouts and no walks, but he'll have time to sharpen up ahead of Opening Day. Villar is in line to be the Giants' primary third baseman.
