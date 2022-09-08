Villar went 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Dodgers.

Villar smacked a two-run homer off lefty starter Clayton Kershaw to open the scoring in the fifth and later added a solo home run to tie the game in the seventh inning off lefty reliever Justin Bruihl. The third baseman recently endured a seventeen-game stretch slashing .075/.269/.100, but he bounced back with three home runs in his last three games. The 25-year-old crushes lefties with a 1.187 OPS in 49 plate appearances compared to a .311 OPS in 47 plate appearances facing righties.