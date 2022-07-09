Villar went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Padres.
Villar got the Giants on the board with a fifth-inning solo shot, the only run they scored against Padres starter Blake Snell. Prior to Friday, Villar had gone 0-for-8 across three games since posting two hits in his debut Monday. The infielder has added seven strikeouts, two walks and a double through 18 plate appearances, and he could draw semi-consistent playing time while Evan Longoria (oblique) is on the injured list.