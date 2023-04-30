Villar went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 16-11 loss to the Padres.
Brett Wisely initially replaced Brandon Crawford (calf), but Villar entered as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning. One frame later, Villar briefly put the Giants ahead 11-10 with his solo shot. He was initially expected to start at third base this season, but J.D. Davis has hit well to begin the year, limiting Villar to more of a utility role in the infield. He still gets his fair share of playing time, but he's managed a paltry .156/.258/.351 slash line with four homers, 11 RBI, 10 runs scored, a stolen base and three doubles through 89 plate appearances.