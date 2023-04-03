Villar went 2-for-4 with two homers and five RBI in Monday's 12-3 win over the White Sox.

Villar and the Giants went deep seven times in the blowout win; one short of the team record. One of those blasts was a grand slam in the ninth, and it cemented the rout by making it an 11-3 game. He also hit a solo shot off Michael Kopech which was one of five homers that San Francisco hit off the right-hander. Over four games, Villar now has slashed .286/.333/.714 with the majority of the production coming in Monday's blowout.