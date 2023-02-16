Villar is viewed as the Giants' starting third baseman heading into spring training, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Villar slashed .231/.331/.455 with nine home runs and 24 RBI in 52 games as a 25-year-old last season. He won't go unchallenged for the job at third base -- Wilmer Flores and J.D. Davis are also in the mixed, but their versatility around the diamond may make them more of utility players. Villar is also expected to see time at second base when Thairo Estrada covers for Brandon Crawford at shortstop.