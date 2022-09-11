Villar went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, two total RBI and two total runs scored in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Cubs.

Villar has gone deep four times in his last seven games, and he's recorded four multi-hit efforts in that span. The hot hitting has earned him a steady stretch of playing time as a versatile infielder capable of manning any base. He's still slashing just .228/.351/.457 through 111 plate appearances, but he's trending in the right direction. The 25-year-old has added five homers, 14 RBI, 14 runs scored and four doubles through 33 contests.