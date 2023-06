Villar will play first base and hit ninth versus the Padres on Tuesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Villar is a late addition to the lineup after LaMonte Wade was scratched from the lineup with tightness in his side. Villar has not had much success thus far in 2023 with a .154 average and .585 OPS over 104 at-bats across 37 games.