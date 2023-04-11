Villar went 0-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 9-1 loss to the Dodgers. He was also hit by a pitch.

Villar had three multi-hit efforts through his first six games, but he's since slumped, going 1-for-8 with two walks over his last four contests. His steal Monday was the first of his young major-league career. Villar wasn't a major threat to run in the minors, logging just 10 steals across parts of four campaigns. He's seeing regular playing time between third base and second base, and he's maintained a passable .233/.378/.467 slash line with two home runs, five RBI and six runs scored through 37 plate appearances this season.