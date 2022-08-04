Villar will start at first base and bat sixth in Thursday's game against the Dodgers.

Villar will get his third start during the four-game series after going 1-for-4 with a double, two walks, two RBI and a run between his first two contests. All three of Villar's starts have come against left-handed pitching, so it's possible that he's still being viewed a short-side platoon player in the infield even while Evan Longoria (hamstring) remains on the injured list. The newly acquired J.D. Davis, who also bats from the right side, looks to be Villar's primary competition for playing time against right-handed pitching.